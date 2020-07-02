All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 20 2020 at 10:16 PM

1916 17th Street Northwest

1916 17th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1916 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Perfect 1 bedroom 1 bath in this DuPont Circle Location boast extremely bright 4th floor corner residence in the lavish elevator building known as The Wardman! Extra large kitchen with new appliances, excellent closets, hard wood floors throughout, wood burning fireplace, full bath w/tub and shower, bedroom fits a queen size bed easily with plenty of room to navigate. Pet Friendly; one dog up to 25 lbs or 2 cats.
Walk Score = 97 out of 100 -- Walkers' Paradise
Metros:
**0.35 miles to U Street Metro
**0.59 miles to DuPont Circle
**0.67 miles to Shaw-Howard U
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 17th Street Northwest have any available units?
1916 17th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 17th Street Northwest have?
Some of 1916 17th Street Northwest's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 17th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1916 17th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 17th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 17th Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1916 17th Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1916 17th Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1916 17th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 17th Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 17th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1916 17th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1916 17th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1916 17th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 17th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 17th Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

