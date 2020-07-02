1916 17th Street Northwest

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Perfect 1 bedroom 1 bath in this DuPont Circle Location boast extremely bright 4th floor corner residence in the lavish elevator building known as The Wardman! Extra large kitchen with new appliances, excellent closets, hard wood floors throughout, wood burning fireplace, full bath w/tub and shower, bedroom fits a queen size bed easily with plenty of room to navigate. Pet Friendly; one dog up to 25 lbs or 2 cats.

Walk Score = 97 out of 100 -- Walkers' Paradise

Metros:

**0.35 miles to U Street Metro

**0.59 miles to DuPont Circle

**0.67 miles to Shaw-Howard U

Contact us to schedule a showing.