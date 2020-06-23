All apartments in Washington
1910 T St NW Unit 3
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

1910 T St NW Unit 3

1910 T Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1910 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$500 Move-in Special! 1 Bd Apartment in Dupont Circle - $500 off first month's rent if lease is signed by May 15th!

Enjoy this spacious and secure one bedroom apartment just north of Dupont Circle. Its open layout offers space to eat, relax and work. You'll love being walking distance to all of the excitement and convenience that Adams Morgan and Dupont Circle have to offer!

Call/email us to schedule a tour with our City Specialists.

Features:
- Plenty of closet and storage space
- In unit laundry
- Hardwood flooring
- Breakfast bar
- Updated kitchen appliances
- Pet policy: cats and small dogs under 30lbs

Nearby:
- Dupont Circle Redline Metro Stop (5 mins walk)
- Glen's Garden Market, Safeway (less than 10 mins walk)
- Restaurants and cafes such as Lauriol Plaza, Dolcezza, Bethesda Bagels, Beefsteak, Russia House, Philz, Mellow Mushroom and more!

*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com.

(RLNE4599676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 T St NW Unit 3 have any available units?
1910 T St NW Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 T St NW Unit 3 have?
Some of 1910 T St NW Unit 3's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 T St NW Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1910 T St NW Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 T St NW Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 T St NW Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1910 T St NW Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 1910 T St NW Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1910 T St NW Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 T St NW Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 T St NW Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 1910 T St NW Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1910 T St NW Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1910 T St NW Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 T St NW Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 T St NW Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
