1910 T St NW Unit 3

$500 Move-in Special! 1 Bd Apartment in Dupont Circle - $500 off first month's rent if lease is signed by May 15th!



Enjoy this spacious and secure one bedroom apartment just north of Dupont Circle. Its open layout offers space to eat, relax and work. You'll love being walking distance to all of the excitement and convenience that Adams Morgan and Dupont Circle have to offer!



Call/email us to schedule a tour with our City Specialists.



Features:

- Plenty of closet and storage space

- In unit laundry

- Hardwood flooring

- Breakfast bar

- Updated kitchen appliances

- Pet policy: cats and small dogs under 30lbs



Nearby:

- Dupont Circle Redline Metro Stop (5 mins walk)

- Glen's Garden Market, Safeway (less than 10 mins walk)

- Restaurants and cafes such as Lauriol Plaza, Dolcezza, Bethesda Bagels, Beefsteak, Russia House, Philz, Mellow Mushroom and more!



*About Atlas Lane*

Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.



We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.



Check us out at atlaslane.com.



