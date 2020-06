Amenities

in unit laundry microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

*****PRICE REDUCTION*******COZY 1 BEDROOM CONDO FOR RENT IN SOUTHEASTERN CORRIDOR OF WASHINGTON, DC. GATED COMMUNITY, KITCHEN IN PROCESS OF UPDATING AND WILL BE READY FOR A NEW TENANT. WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. GREAT LANDLORD-LANDLORD PREFERS JOB/INCOME SECURITY IN EXCHANGE FOR LESS THAN PERFECT CREDIT. NO CAR? METRO ACCESSIBLE AND CLOSE TO NEARBY SHOPPING, HIGHWAYS, AND RESTAURANTS.