1906 R Street Nw Unit: 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

New furnished one bedroom apartment in renovated turn-of-the-century townhome one block from Dupont Circle Metro. High ceilings, period mouldings, hardwood floors, decorative marble fireplace, gourmet kitchen with granite counter, HVAC, W/D. Rent includes internet with WiFi, flat screen TV with Infinity cable package. Rent is per month plus utilities. Apartment available October 15, 2018. Minimum 90 day lease. Parking available for an additiona per month.



Situated on a quiet, tree lined street, this former Neo Classical Mansion House is located in historic Dupont Circle, one block from the Dupont Circle Metro Station. The neighborhood is primarily residential, however it is easy walking distance to shops, premium hotels, restaurants, embassies and night life.