All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1906 R Street Nw Unit: 5
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1906 R Street Nw Unit: 5

1906 R Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1906 R Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
New, furnished one bedroom apartment in renovated turn-of-the-century townhome one block from Dupont Circle Metro, shops and restaurants. High ceilings, period mouldings, hardwood floors, decorative marbl fireplace, gourmet kitchen with quartz crystal counter top, HVAC, W/D. Rent includes internet with WiFi, flat screen TV with Infinity cable package. per month plus gas and electric utilities. Apartment available November 1, 2018. Minimum 90 day lease.

Situated on a quiet, tree lined street, this former Neo Classical Mansion House is located in Historic Dupont Circle, one block from the Dupont Circle Metro Station. The neighborhood is primarily residential, however it is easy walking distance to shops, premium hotels, restaurants, embassies and night life.

Parking available for an additional 220.00 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 5 have any available units?
1906 R Street Nw Unit: 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 5 have?
Some of 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 5's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1906 R Street Nw Unit: 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 5 offers parking.
Does 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 5 have a pool?
No, 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 5 have accessible units?
No, 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 R Street Nw Unit: 5 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE
Washington, DC 20018
450K
450 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001
501 H Street
501 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Anthology
625 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Asbury Apartments
1460 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Watermark Buzzard Point
1900 Half Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Kew Gardens
2700 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Idaho Terrace
3040 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University