1906 R Street Nw Unit: 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

New, furnished one bedroom apartment in renovated turn-of-the-century townhome one block from Dupont Circle Metro, shops and restaurants. High ceilings, period mouldings, hardwood floors, decorative marbl fireplace, gourmet kitchen with quartz crystal counter top, HVAC, W/D. Rent includes internet with WiFi, flat screen TV with Infinity cable package. per month plus gas and electric utilities. Apartment available November 1, 2018. Minimum 90 day lease.



Situated on a quiet, tree lined street, this former Neo Classical Mansion House is located in Historic Dupont Circle, one block from the Dupont Circle Metro Station. The neighborhood is primarily residential, however it is easy walking distance to shops, premium hotels, restaurants, embassies and night life.



Parking available for an additional 220.00 per month.