1904 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:13 PM
1904 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE
1904 West Virginia Avenue Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
1904 West Virginia Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston
Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
HOUSING VOUCHERS WELCOME. Cozy 1 bedroom with hardwood floors and central air conditioning, Directly in front if a bus stop.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1904 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have any available units?
1904 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1904 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1904 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1904 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1904 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE offer parking?
No, 1904 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE does not offer parking.
Does 1904 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 1904 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1904 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 1904 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1904 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1904 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE has units with air conditioning.
