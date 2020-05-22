All apartments in Washington
1901 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #1012
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:25 AM

1901 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #1012

1901 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
gym
concierge
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
garage
THE HEPBURN - Luxury and amenities in a spectacular setting. This very unique apartment home w is 1,975sqft of sun-drenched living space. An open floor plan of sleek design features a high-end kitchen with Bosch appliances, Caesar stone counters and more. THE HEPBURN Inspired by the timeless luxury of a grand hotel and the personalized attention of an exclusive resort. Service at every moment. Premiere amenities, rooftop garden with spectacular views over Washington's skyline. Private gardens, terraces, state of the art fitness center, wine lounge & sophisticated common areas to enjoy formal & casual occasions. A concierge team is at your disposal to deliver effortless & unexpected service! This beautifully appointed three bedroom penthouse, with floor to ceiling windows, has extraordinary city/ monument views. Note* This unit has a special offer, renting this apartment includes, Complimentary use of all 20K sqft of amenities, community events, in-building services (valued at $1,000 per lease term.) (AKA the amenities fee.) Complimentary parking for two vehicles (valued at $6,000 per lease term.)~ Complimentary storage garage (3~x5) (valued at $1,200 per lease term.) Complimentary personal assistant home package (valued at $1,000 per lease term.) These are complementary services for this unit only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #1012 have any available units?
1901 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #1012 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #1012 have?
Some of 1901 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #1012's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #1012 currently offering any rent specials?
1901 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #1012 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #1012 pet-friendly?
No, 1901 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #1012 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1901 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #1012 offer parking?
Yes, 1901 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #1012 offers parking.
Does 1901 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #1012 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #1012 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #1012 have a pool?
No, 1901 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #1012 does not have a pool.
Does 1901 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #1012 have accessible units?
No, 1901 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #1012 does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #1012 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #1012 does not have units with dishwashers.
