1901 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #1012

THE HEPBURN - Luxury and amenities in a spectacular setting. This very unique apartment home w is 1,975sqft of sun-drenched living space. An open floor plan of sleek design features a high-end kitchen with Bosch appliances, Caesar stone counters and more. THE HEPBURN Inspired by the timeless luxury of a grand hotel and the personalized attention of an exclusive resort. Service at every moment. Premiere amenities, rooftop garden with spectacular views over Washington's skyline. Private gardens, terraces, state of the art fitness center, wine lounge & sophisticated common areas to enjoy formal & casual occasions. A concierge team is at your disposal to deliver effortless & unexpected service! This beautifully appointed three bedroom penthouse, with floor to ceiling windows, has extraordinary city/ monument views. Note* This unit has a special offer, renting this apartment includes, Complimentary use of all 20K sqft of amenities, community events, in-building services (valued at $1,000 per lease term.) (AKA the amenities fee.) Complimentary parking for two vehicles (valued at $6,000 per lease term.)~ Complimentary storage garage (3~x5) (valued at $1,200 per lease term.) Complimentary personal assistant home package (valued at $1,000 per lease term.) These are complementary services for this unit only.