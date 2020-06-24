Rent Calculator
1900 R St SE
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM
1 of 1
1900 R St SE
1900 R Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
1900 R Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bed 2 bath, garage and fenced yard - Property Id: 103641
2 bedroom
2 bath
fenced yard
attached garage
covered deck
quiet location
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103641
Property Id 103641
(RLNE4750809)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 1900 R St SE have any available units?
1900 R St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1900 R St SE have?
Some of 1900 R St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1900 R St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1900 R St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 R St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 R St SE is pet friendly.
Does 1900 R St SE offer parking?
Yes, 1900 R St SE offers parking.
Does 1900 R St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1900 R St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 R St SE have a pool?
No, 1900 R St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1900 R St SE have accessible units?
No, 1900 R St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 R St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 R St SE has units with dishwashers.
