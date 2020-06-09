1880 Columbia Road Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry pool internet access

Available 06/16/19 This is a sub-let of a studio available from now until end of September. The unit is located on the 8th floor of a serviced apartment building with a pool in the Kalorama Triangle (Adams Morgan) area. The area is has lot of restaurant and shopping options and is in a walking distance from the Dupont Circle. There is a bus stop directly in front of the building with buses taking you downtown. The studio has great views of the Washington Monument, the Capital and other DC landmarks (great for viewing the 4th of July fireworks :)). It comes with a fully equipped kitchen, centralized AC, spacious walk-in closet, a vanity area, as well as a full bathroom. Monthly price is USD 1,700 (negotiable - utilities included, internet negotiable). We would ask for a one month deposit upfront.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/39900



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4949065)