All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1880 Columbia Road Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1880 Columbia Road Northwest
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

1880 Columbia Road Northwest

1880 Columbia Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1880 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Available 06/16/19 This is a sub-let of a studio available from now until end of September. The unit is located on the 8th floor of a serviced apartment building with a pool in the Kalorama Triangle (Adams Morgan) area. The area is has lot of restaurant and shopping options and is in a walking distance from the Dupont Circle. There is a bus stop directly in front of the building with buses taking you downtown. The studio has great views of the Washington Monument, the Capital and other DC landmarks (great for viewing the 4th of July fireworks :)). It comes with a fully equipped kitchen, centralized AC, spacious walk-in closet, a vanity area, as well as a full bathroom. Monthly price is USD 1,700 (negotiable - utilities included, internet negotiable). We would ask for a one month deposit upfront.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/39900

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4949065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1880 Columbia Road Northwest have any available units?
1880 Columbia Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1880 Columbia Road Northwest have?
Some of 1880 Columbia Road Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1880 Columbia Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1880 Columbia Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1880 Columbia Road Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1880 Columbia Road Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1880 Columbia Road Northwest offer parking?
No, 1880 Columbia Road Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1880 Columbia Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1880 Columbia Road Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1880 Columbia Road Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 1880 Columbia Road Northwest has a pool.
Does 1880 Columbia Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1880 Columbia Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1880 Columbia Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1880 Columbia Road Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
M Street Towers
1112 M St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Columbia Uptown Apartments
1375 Fairmont St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University