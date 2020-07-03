Rent Calculator
1864 BRYANT STREET NE
Last updated October 14 2019 at 11:08 AM
1864 BRYANT STREET NE
1864 Bryant Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
1864 Bryant Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is convenient to shops, transportation and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1864 BRYANT STREET NE have any available units?
1864 BRYANT STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1864 BRYANT STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1864 BRYANT STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1864 BRYANT STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1864 BRYANT STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1864 BRYANT STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1864 BRYANT STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1864 BRYANT STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1864 BRYANT STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1864 BRYANT STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1864 BRYANT STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1864 BRYANT STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1864 BRYANT STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1864 BRYANT STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1864 BRYANT STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1864 BRYANT STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1864 BRYANT STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
