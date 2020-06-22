All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1863 CORCORAN STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1863 CORCORAN STREET NE
Last updated March 16 2019 at 5:52 PM

1863 CORCORAN STREET NE

1863 Corcoran Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1863 Corcoran Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment features hardwood floors throughout, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, high vaulted ceilings, washer/dryer in unit, and a private deck off of the back bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1863 CORCORAN STREET NE have any available units?
1863 CORCORAN STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1863 CORCORAN STREET NE have?
Some of 1863 CORCORAN STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1863 CORCORAN STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1863 CORCORAN STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1863 CORCORAN STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1863 CORCORAN STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1863 CORCORAN STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1863 CORCORAN STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1863 CORCORAN STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1863 CORCORAN STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1863 CORCORAN STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1863 CORCORAN STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1863 CORCORAN STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1863 CORCORAN STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1863 CORCORAN STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1863 CORCORAN STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lansburgh
425 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Crestwood
3900 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Aspen
1011 4th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Cathedral Mansions
3000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University