Last updated April 9 2019 at 5:04 PM

1862 Mintwood place, NW - 101

1862 Mintwood Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1862 Mintwood Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
The Unit:

Very nice 3 bedroom apartment with a good layout, (approx. 1100 sq. ft.), It has one large bathroom. Great closet and storage space. Hardwood floors in the rooms and common areas, the kitchen has vinyl and the bathroom has ceramic tile. The living area is welcoming and very spacious with high ceilings. The bedrooms are all unique with great light. The renovated kitchen has great light, storage space and a dishwasher. One of the bedrooms features a large balcony. This unit located on 1st floor. Tenants pays Electric, and gas, we cover the water.
The Building:

1862 Mintwood Place NW. It is a 17 unit Building we have Washers/Dryers in the basement available 24/7. We do have an Elevator. Parking is Zone 1 for street parking but garage space can become available. We also have a Bike storage space and Storage Lockers Available for rent.

The Neighborhood:

This location is in the Adams Morgan neighborhood in Washington D.C.

Walk Score of : 97
Walker's Paradise, Daily errands do not require a car.

Excellent Transit Score of :88
Transit is convenient for most trips.

Bike Score of : 94
Biker's Paradise, Flat as a pancake, excellent bike lanes.

(https://www.walkscore.com/score/1862-mintwood-pl-nw-washington-dc-20009)

We are one block from the Columbia Rd. and Close to Connecticut Ave. Bus routes providing easy access to downtown DC.

We are a 10 minute walk to the Red Line at Dupont Circle or Woodley Park Metro Stations. It's a 20 minute walk to the Green & Yellow Line at the Columbia Heights Metro Station.

The closest grocery stores are Metro K Supermarket, Yes! Organic Market and Khartoum Halal Bakkal,Harris Teeter, Safeway.

There are 157 restaurants within a 15 minute walk. A short walk from the many restaurants, bars and coffee shops 18th Street has to offer, but just far enough away that it is not too noisy at night. Some nearby restaurants include: Perry's, Mintwood Place, Sakuramen, and Amsterdam Falafelshop; bars include Black Squirrel, Madam's Organ, Roofer's Union, Southern Hospitality, Barrel, Bourbon, and Jack Rose; and coffee shops include Tryst, Songbyrd Cafe, Adams Morgan Coffee Shop, Philz Coffee and Starbucks as well.

We are around the corner from the Gorgeous Kalorama Park, some units even have a view of it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1862 Mintwood place, NW - 101 have any available units?
1862 Mintwood place, NW - 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1862 Mintwood place, NW - 101 have?
Some of 1862 Mintwood place, NW - 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1862 Mintwood place, NW - 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1862 Mintwood place, NW - 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1862 Mintwood place, NW - 101 pet-friendly?
No, 1862 Mintwood place, NW - 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1862 Mintwood place, NW - 101 offer parking?
Yes, 1862 Mintwood place, NW - 101 offers parking.
Does 1862 Mintwood place, NW - 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1862 Mintwood place, NW - 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1862 Mintwood place, NW - 101 have a pool?
No, 1862 Mintwood place, NW - 101 does not have a pool.
Does 1862 Mintwood place, NW - 101 have accessible units?
No, 1862 Mintwood place, NW - 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1862 Mintwood place, NW - 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1862 Mintwood place, NW - 101 has units with dishwashers.
