1862 Mintwood place, NW - 101

Very nice 3 bedroom apartment with a good layout, (approx. 1100 sq. ft.), It has one large bathroom. Great closet and storage space. Hardwood floors in the rooms and common areas, the kitchen has vinyl and the bathroom has ceramic tile. The living area is welcoming and very spacious with high ceilings. The bedrooms are all unique with great light. The renovated kitchen has great light, storage space and a dishwasher. One of the bedrooms features a large balcony. This unit located on 1st floor. Tenants pays Electric, and gas, we cover the water.

1862 Mintwood Place NW. It is a 17 unit Building we have Washers/Dryers in the basement available 24/7. We do have an Elevator. Parking is Zone 1 for street parking but garage space can become available. We also have a Bike storage space and Storage Lockers Available for rent.



The Neighborhood:



This location is in the Adams Morgan neighborhood in Washington D.C.



Walk Score of : 97

Walker's Paradise, Daily errands do not require a car.



Excellent Transit Score of :88

Transit is convenient for most trips.



Bike Score of : 94

Biker's Paradise, Flat as a pancake, excellent bike lanes.



(https://www.walkscore.com/score/1862-mintwood-pl-nw-washington-dc-20009)



We are one block from the Columbia Rd. and Close to Connecticut Ave. Bus routes providing easy access to downtown DC.



We are a 10 minute walk to the Red Line at Dupont Circle or Woodley Park Metro Stations. It's a 20 minute walk to the Green & Yellow Line at the Columbia Heights Metro Station.



The closest grocery stores are Metro K Supermarket, Yes! Organic Market and Khartoum Halal Bakkal,Harris Teeter, Safeway.



There are 157 restaurants within a 15 minute walk. A short walk from the many restaurants, bars and coffee shops 18th Street has to offer, but just far enough away that it is not too noisy at night. Some nearby restaurants include: Perry's, Mintwood Place, Sakuramen, and Amsterdam Falafelshop; bars include Black Squirrel, Madam's Organ, Roofer's Union, Southern Hospitality, Barrel, Bourbon, and Jack Rose; and coffee shops include Tryst, Songbyrd Cafe, Adams Morgan Coffee Shop, Philz Coffee and Starbucks as well.



We are around the corner from the Gorgeous Kalorama Park, some units even have a view of it!