All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2.
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2
1859 Corcoran St NE
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1859 Corcoran St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 have any available units?
1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 offer parking?
No, 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 does not offer parking.
Does 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 have a pool?
No, 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 have accessible units?
No, 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
