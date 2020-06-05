All apartments in Washington
1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM

1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2

1859 Corcoran St NE · No Longer Available
Location

1859 Corcoran St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 have any available units?
1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 offer parking?
No, 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 does not offer parking.
Does 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 have a pool?
No, 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 have accessible units?
No, 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1859 NE CORCORAN ST NE #UNIT #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
