Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Delightful end unit 2 level 2 bedroom 1,5 bath townhouse includes fenced backyard with deck and lawn, fireplace. Reserved parking included, washer/dryer in unit. Brand new carpets and just freshly painted. Brand new stainless steel dishwasher installed. New stainless steel stove on order. Close to public transportation. Easy to apply. Go to Longandfoster.com and enter the property address. Available Now!