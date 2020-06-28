Rent Calculator
1843 MINTWOOD PLACE NW
1843 MINTWOOD PLACE NW
1843 Mintwood Place Northwest
Location
1843 Mintwood Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
New Price! BEAUTIFUL 1/1 APARTMENT LOFT. Move-in ready, plenty of space in a GREAT location! Currently vacant! It won't last long, come see it before someone gets it!! (Electric not included.)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1843 MINTWOOD PLACE NW have any available units?
1843 MINTWOOD PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1843 MINTWOOD PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1843 MINTWOOD PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1843 MINTWOOD PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1843 MINTWOOD PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1843 MINTWOOD PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 1843 MINTWOOD PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 1843 MINTWOOD PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1843 MINTWOOD PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1843 MINTWOOD PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 1843 MINTWOOD PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1843 MINTWOOD PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 1843 MINTWOOD PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1843 MINTWOOD PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1843 MINTWOOD PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1843 MINTWOOD PLACE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1843 MINTWOOD PLACE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
