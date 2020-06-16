1843 Burke Street Southea

Amenities

dishwasher air conditioning internet access furnished range oven

Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/-qDTTKdZMEqLqkc-Pz5xmg



Furnished Master Queen Room w/Private Bathroom 2 home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!



The home includes a private bathroom, a dishwasher, heating, ac high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.



The bedroom is coveniently located in the back of the home, styled with a canopy queen bed and crisp white walls. Youll find hotel-quality linens and mattresses ensuring your maximum comfort.



The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.

The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.

These prices were generated on June 15, 2020.



See below for additional prices and date range options:



July 1, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021: $2375.00/month

July 1, 2020 - Aug. 15, 2020: $2000.00/month



#325: Capitol Hill Master Queen Room w/Private Bathroom 2