Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:25 PM

1843 Burke Street Southea

1843 Burke Street Southeast · (201) 845-7300
Location

1843 Burke Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
oven
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/-qDTTKdZMEqLqkc-Pz5xmg

Furnished Master Queen Room w/Private Bathroom 2 home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes a private bathroom, a dishwasher, heating, ac high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

The bedroom is coveniently located in the back of the home, styled with a canopy queen bed and crisp white walls. Youll find hotel-quality linens and mattresses ensuring your maximum comfort.

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 15, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

July 1, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021: $2375.00/month
July 1, 2020 - Aug. 15, 2020: $2000.00/month

#325: Capitol Hill Master Queen Room w/Private Bathroom 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1843 Burke Street Southea have any available units?
1843 Burke Street Southea has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1843 Burke Street Southea have?
Some of 1843 Burke Street Southea's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1843 Burke Street Southea currently offering any rent specials?
1843 Burke Street Southea isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1843 Burke Street Southea pet-friendly?
No, 1843 Burke Street Southea is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1843 Burke Street Southea offer parking?
No, 1843 Burke Street Southea does not offer parking.
Does 1843 Burke Street Southea have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1843 Burke Street Southea does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1843 Burke Street Southea have a pool?
No, 1843 Burke Street Southea does not have a pool.
Does 1843 Burke Street Southea have accessible units?
No, 1843 Burke Street Southea does not have accessible units.
Does 1843 Burke Street Southea have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1843 Burke Street Southea has units with dishwashers.
