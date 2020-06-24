All apartments in Washington
1842 California Street Apt 13B
1842 California Street Apt 13B

1842 California Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1842 California Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
concierge
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom Apartment in Adams Morgan with Balcony - This spacious 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment is located in the heart of Adams Morgan with a short walk to all of Dupont Circle and U Street restaurants, retail, entertainment and more. With secured entry and a beautiful balcony youll have peace of mind and plenty of space to relax!

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
- Central A/C
- Washer/Dryer in-unit
- Balcony
- Hardwood floors
- Dishwasher
- Secured entry
- Bike storage included
- Pet friendly

Nearby:
- Metro: Dupont Circle (0.6mi) - Red Line, U St/Cardozo Station (0.9mi) - Green and Yellow Line
- Grocery: Glens Garden Market, Virginia Market, Harris Teeter, Yes! Organic Market, Trader Joes, Open Door Market
- Restaurants: Lucky Buns, Keren Restaurant, The Regent, Arepa House DC, Ababa Restaurant, Bistrot Du Coin, Across The Pond
- Coffee: Three Fifty Bakery and Coffee Bar, Filter Coffeehouse & Espresso Bar, Philz Coffee, La Pop, Jolt N Bolt Coffee & Tea House

*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4703698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

