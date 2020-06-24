1842 California Street Apt 13B

Amenities
1 Bedroom Apartment in Adams Morgan with Balcony - This spacious 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment is located in the heart of Adams Morgan with a short walk to all of Dupont Circle and U Street restaurants, retail, entertainment and more. With secured entry and a beautiful balcony youll have peace of mind and plenty of space to relax!
Features:
- Central A/C
- Washer/Dryer in-unit
- Balcony
- Hardwood floors
- Dishwasher
- Secured entry
- Bike storage included
- Pet friendly
Nearby:
- Metro: Dupont Circle (0.6mi) - Red Line, U St/Cardozo Station (0.9mi) - Green and Yellow Line
- Grocery: Glens Garden Market, Virginia Market, Harris Teeter, Yes! Organic Market, Trader Joes, Open Door Market
- Restaurants: Lucky Buns, Keren Restaurant, The Regent, Arepa House DC, Ababa Restaurant, Bistrot Du Coin, Across The Pond
- Coffee: Three Fifty Bakery and Coffee Bar, Filter Coffeehouse & Espresso Bar, Philz Coffee, La Pop, Jolt N Bolt Coffee & Tea House
