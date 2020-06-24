1842 California Street Apt 13B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar concierge bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Bedroom Apartment in Adams Morgan with Balcony - This spacious 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment is located in the heart of Adams Morgan with a short walk to all of Dupont Circle and U Street restaurants, retail, entertainment and more. With secured entry and a beautiful balcony youll have peace of mind and plenty of space to relax!



Features:

- Central A/C

- Washer/Dryer in-unit

- Balcony

- Hardwood floors

- Dishwasher

- Secured entry

- Bike storage included

- Pet friendly



Nearby:

- Metro: Dupont Circle (0.6mi) - Red Line, U St/Cardozo Station (0.9mi) - Green and Yellow Line

- Grocery: Glens Garden Market, Virginia Market, Harris Teeter, Yes! Organic Market, Trader Joes, Open Door Market

- Restaurants: Lucky Buns, Keren Restaurant, The Regent, Arepa House DC, Ababa Restaurant, Bistrot Du Coin, Across The Pond

- Coffee: Three Fifty Bakery and Coffee Bar, Filter Coffeehouse & Espresso Bar, Philz Coffee, La Pop, Jolt N Bolt Coffee & Tea House



