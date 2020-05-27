Rent Calculator
1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:57 PM
1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE
1841 North Capitol Street Northeast
·
Location
1841 North Capitol Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE have any available units?
1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
