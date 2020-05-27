All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:57 PM

1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE

1841 North Capitol Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1841 North Capitol Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE have any available units?
1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1841 N CAPITOL STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
