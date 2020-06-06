1837 N CAPITOL STREET NE

Amenities

Classic Victorian Townhouse located in the popular Eckington neighborhood, this three-bedroom, two-half bathroom features an open floor plan showcasing hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.The main level sports a gas fireplace, dining room and den off the kitchen and access to the backyard patio. Great for grilling and entertaining.There are three light-filled bedrooms on the second floor each with hardwood floors. The master bedroom has several closets with mirror on two doors, shelves and its own bathroom and shower. The second and third bedrooms provide privacy and the third bedroom has a Juliet balcony that overlooks the backyard.Other bonuses include, new gas stove, stackable washer and dryer, second bathroom vanity, mirror, lights and exhaust fans. Looking for convenience? Right outside the townhouse is the Metro bus stop. Walking distance to restaurants, shops and bikeshare locations. Street parking is ample.Tenants pay gas, electric and cable.