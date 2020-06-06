All apartments in Washington
1837 N CAPITOL STREET NE

1837 North Capitol Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1837 North Capitol Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Classic Victorian Townhouse located in the popular Eckington neighborhood, this three-bedroom, two-half bathroom features an open floor plan showcasing hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.The main level sports a gas fireplace, dining room and den off the kitchen and access to the backyard patio. Great for grilling and entertaining.There are three light-filled bedrooms on the second floor each with hardwood floors. The master bedroom has several closets with mirror on two doors, shelves and its own bathroom and shower. The second and third bedrooms provide privacy and the third bedroom has a Juliet balcony that overlooks the backyard.Other bonuses include, new gas stove, stackable washer and dryer, second bathroom vanity, mirror, lights and exhaust fans. Looking for convenience? Right outside the townhouse is the Metro bus stop. Walking distance to restaurants, shops and bikeshare locations. Street parking is ample.Tenants pay gas, electric and cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 N CAPITOL STREET NE have any available units?
1837 N CAPITOL STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1837 N CAPITOL STREET NE have?
Some of 1837 N CAPITOL STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1837 N CAPITOL STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1837 N CAPITOL STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 N CAPITOL STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1837 N CAPITOL STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1837 N CAPITOL STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1837 N CAPITOL STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1837 N CAPITOL STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1837 N CAPITOL STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 N CAPITOL STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1837 N CAPITOL STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1837 N CAPITOL STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1837 N CAPITOL STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 N CAPITOL STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1837 N CAPITOL STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
