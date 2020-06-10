Rent Calculator
1835 VERNON STREET NW
1835 Vernon Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
1835 Vernon Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Attractive, stately 3-bedroom 3.5-Bathroom Victorian on quiet block of Adams Morgan. Renovated kitchen. Wood floors. 2-car rear parking. English basement with front entrance. NO Pets, NO Smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1835 VERNON STREET NW have any available units?
1835 VERNON STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1835 VERNON STREET NW have?
Some of 1835 VERNON STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1835 VERNON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1835 VERNON STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 VERNON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1835 VERNON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1835 VERNON STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1835 VERNON STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1835 VERNON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1835 VERNON STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 VERNON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1835 VERNON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1835 VERNON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1835 VERNON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 VERNON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1835 VERNON STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
