All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1833 New Hampshire Ave Unit: B1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1833 New Hampshire Ave Unit: B1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1833 New Hampshire Ave Unit: B1

1833 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1833 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
Beautiful newly renovated large Studio now available at the Windermere-Harrowgate, an historic, luxury apartment community in Washingtons most desirable neighborhood! This sun filled unit offers an open floor plan with breakfast bar, stylish new granite countertops, full size stainless steel appliances, W/D in unit, large walk-in closet with custom closet organizers, cable/high speed internet access and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. All utilities included. Blocks to the Dupont Circle Metro (red line) and U Street Metro (yellow & green lines), shopping and dining choices galore and, of course, a world-renowned nightlife! Controlled building access, on-site management office and newly renovated common areas, including a fitness center, storage and bicycle rooms. On-site laundry room. Sorry, no pets!

Amenities

Hardwood Floors
Stainless Steel Appliances
Custom Closet Organizers
LED Lighting
Custom Cabinetry
Bosch Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 New Hampshire Ave Unit: B1 have any available units?
1833 New Hampshire Ave Unit: B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1833 New Hampshire Ave Unit: B1 have?
Some of 1833 New Hampshire Ave Unit: B1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 New Hampshire Ave Unit: B1 currently offering any rent specials?
1833 New Hampshire Ave Unit: B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 New Hampshire Ave Unit: B1 pet-friendly?
No, 1833 New Hampshire Ave Unit: B1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1833 New Hampshire Ave Unit: B1 offer parking?
Yes, 1833 New Hampshire Ave Unit: B1 offers parking.
Does 1833 New Hampshire Ave Unit: B1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 New Hampshire Ave Unit: B1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 New Hampshire Ave Unit: B1 have a pool?
No, 1833 New Hampshire Ave Unit: B1 does not have a pool.
Does 1833 New Hampshire Ave Unit: B1 have accessible units?
No, 1833 New Hampshire Ave Unit: B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 New Hampshire Ave Unit: B1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1833 New Hampshire Ave Unit: B1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Stanton
816 E St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Hamilton House
1255 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20036
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Arris
1331 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Citadel
1631 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Harper
1919 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University