1833 New Hampshire Ave Unit: B1

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking bike storage internet access

Beautiful newly renovated large Studio now available at the Windermere-Harrowgate, an historic, luxury apartment community in Washingtons most desirable neighborhood! This sun filled unit offers an open floor plan with breakfast bar, stylish new granite countertops, full size stainless steel appliances, W/D in unit, large walk-in closet with custom closet organizers, cable/high speed internet access and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. All utilities included. Blocks to the Dupont Circle Metro (red line) and U Street Metro (yellow & green lines), shopping and dining choices galore and, of course, a world-renowned nightlife! Controlled building access, on-site management office and newly renovated common areas, including a fitness center, storage and bicycle rooms. On-site laundry room. Sorry, no pets!



Amenities



Hardwood Floors

Stainless Steel Appliances

Custom Closet Organizers

LED Lighting

Custom Cabinetry

Bosch Washer/Dryer