Washington, DC
1833 New Hampshire Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1833 New Hampshire Ave

1833 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1833 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Beautifully renovated Studio now available at the Windermere/Harrowgate, an historic, luxury apartment community in Washingtons most desirable neighborhood! This open floorplan unit offers a breakfast bar, stylish new granite countertops and solid maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, brand new tile and porcelain bath fixtures, large walk-in closet, cable/high speed internet access and beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout. All utilities included. Blocks to the Dupont Circle Metro (red line), shopping and dining choices galore and, of course, a world-renowned nightlife! Controlled building access, on-site management office and newly renovated common areas, including a fitness center, storage and bicycle rooms. On-site laundry room. Sorry, no pets!

Amenities

Hardwood floors
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Countertops
Maple Kitchen Cabinets
LED Lighting
Custom Closet Organizers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 New Hampshire Ave have any available units?
1833 New Hampshire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1833 New Hampshire Ave have?
Some of 1833 New Hampshire Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 New Hampshire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1833 New Hampshire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 New Hampshire Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1833 New Hampshire Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1833 New Hampshire Ave offer parking?
No, 1833 New Hampshire Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1833 New Hampshire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 New Hampshire Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 New Hampshire Ave have a pool?
No, 1833 New Hampshire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1833 New Hampshire Ave have accessible units?
No, 1833 New Hampshire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 New Hampshire Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1833 New Hampshire Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
