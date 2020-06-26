All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1831 Corcoran Street, NW #17
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

1831 Corcoran Street, NW #17

1831 Corcoran Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1831 Corcoran Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1831 Corcoran Street, NW #17 Available 07/15/19 Centrally Located Large 1BR/1BA with Patio in Dupont Circle - Charming 1BR/1BA condo in a great Dupont Circle location on one of the neighborhoods most beautiful streets. Unit has a separate entrance, hardwood floors, fireplace, washer/dryer and a patio. Tenant is responsible for Electric. Short walk to metro, restaurants, stores, downtown. Wont last!
All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO score of at least 650.

Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc, serving DC, Maryland, and Virginia (202-338-0500) No calls please. All inquiries to channingrents@gmail.com
Chatel Real Estate, Inc. a full service real estate firm providing sales, rentals, and property management services since 1950.

**Equal Housing Opportunity Provider**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3179516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 Corcoran Street, NW #17 have any available units?
1831 Corcoran Street, NW #17 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1831 Corcoran Street, NW #17 have?
Some of 1831 Corcoran Street, NW #17's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1831 Corcoran Street, NW #17 currently offering any rent specials?
1831 Corcoran Street, NW #17 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 Corcoran Street, NW #17 pet-friendly?
No, 1831 Corcoran Street, NW #17 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1831 Corcoran Street, NW #17 offer parking?
No, 1831 Corcoran Street, NW #17 does not offer parking.
Does 1831 Corcoran Street, NW #17 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1831 Corcoran Street, NW #17 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 Corcoran Street, NW #17 have a pool?
No, 1831 Corcoran Street, NW #17 does not have a pool.
Does 1831 Corcoran Street, NW #17 have accessible units?
No, 1831 Corcoran Street, NW #17 does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 Corcoran Street, NW #17 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 Corcoran Street, NW #17 does not have units with dishwashers.
