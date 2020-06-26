Amenities

1831 Corcoran Street, NW #17 Available 07/15/19 Centrally Located Large 1BR/1BA with Patio in Dupont Circle - Charming 1BR/1BA condo in a great Dupont Circle location on one of the neighborhoods most beautiful streets. Unit has a separate entrance, hardwood floors, fireplace, washer/dryer and a patio. Tenant is responsible for Electric. Short walk to metro, restaurants, stores, downtown. Wont last!

All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO score of at least 650.



No Pets Allowed



