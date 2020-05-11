All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1830 FLORIDA AVENUE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1830 FLORIDA AVENUE NW
Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:14 AM

1830 FLORIDA AVENUE NW

1830 Florida Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1830 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful location! This historic 1901 row house is steps to Adams Morgan, U St, and DuPont Circle metro. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel. 1 parking space in alley. Fenced patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have any available units?
1830 FLORIDA AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have?
Some of 1830 FLORIDA AVENUE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 FLORIDA AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1830 FLORIDA AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 FLORIDA AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1830 FLORIDA AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1830 FLORIDA AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 1830 FLORIDA AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 1830 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 1830 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1830 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 1830 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

919 F Street
919 F Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20004
The Rodney
1911 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Sixteen Hundred
1600 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW
Washington, DC 20015
901W
901 W Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Cromwell Apartments
1515 Ogden St NW
Washington, DC 20010
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University