All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1827 KENDALL STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1827 KENDALL STREET NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1827 KENDALL STREET NE

1827 Kendall Street NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1827 Kendall Street NE, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
location! location! location!, Nice 1 bedroom apartment, renovated home offers an updated kitchen and bathroom with washer/dryer included. Tenant responsible for electric the owner is responsible for water and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 KENDALL STREET NE have any available units?
1827 KENDALL STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1827 KENDALL STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1827 KENDALL STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 KENDALL STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1827 KENDALL STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1827 KENDALL STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1827 KENDALL STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1827 KENDALL STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1827 KENDALL STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 KENDALL STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1827 KENDALL STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1827 KENDALL STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1827 KENDALL STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 KENDALL STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1827 KENDALL STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1827 KENDALL STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1827 KENDALL STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Connecticut Park Apartments
2828 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Anthology
625 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Watermark Buzzard Point
1900 Half Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Sedgwick Gardens
3726 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University