Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1827 KALORAMA NW
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

1827 KALORAMA NW

1827 Kalorama Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1827 Kalorama Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 KALORAMA NW have any available units?
1827 KALORAMA NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1827 KALORAMA NW currently offering any rent specials?
1827 KALORAMA NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 KALORAMA NW pet-friendly?
No, 1827 KALORAMA NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1827 KALORAMA NW offer parking?
No, 1827 KALORAMA NW does not offer parking.
Does 1827 KALORAMA NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 KALORAMA NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 KALORAMA NW have a pool?
No, 1827 KALORAMA NW does not have a pool.
Does 1827 KALORAMA NW have accessible units?
Yes, 1827 KALORAMA NW has accessible units.
Does 1827 KALORAMA NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1827 KALORAMA NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1827 KALORAMA NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1827 KALORAMA NW does not have units with air conditioning.
