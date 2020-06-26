1827 GOOD HOPE ROAD SE

1827 Good Hope Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20020 Anacostia
Amenities
on-site laundry
all utils included
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cozy 2 BR unit with carpet & all utilities included in monthly rent is ready for new occupants. Apartment has secured entrance and laundry in building. Voucher Holders Only!! Viewings are by Appointment Only
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
