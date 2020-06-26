All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1827 GOOD HOPE ROAD SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1827 GOOD HOPE ROAD SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1827 GOOD HOPE ROAD SE

1827 Good Hope Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Anacostia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1827 Good Hope Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cozy 2 BR unit with carpet & all utilities included in monthly rent is ready for new occupants. Apartment has secured entrance and laundry in building. Voucher Holders Only!! Viewings are by Appointment Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 GOOD HOPE ROAD SE have any available units?
1827 GOOD HOPE ROAD SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1827 GOOD HOPE ROAD SE currently offering any rent specials?
1827 GOOD HOPE ROAD SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 GOOD HOPE ROAD SE pet-friendly?
No, 1827 GOOD HOPE ROAD SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1827 GOOD HOPE ROAD SE offer parking?
No, 1827 GOOD HOPE ROAD SE does not offer parking.
Does 1827 GOOD HOPE ROAD SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 GOOD HOPE ROAD SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 GOOD HOPE ROAD SE have a pool?
No, 1827 GOOD HOPE ROAD SE does not have a pool.
Does 1827 GOOD HOPE ROAD SE have accessible units?
No, 1827 GOOD HOPE ROAD SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 GOOD HOPE ROAD SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1827 GOOD HOPE ROAD SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1827 GOOD HOPE ROAD SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1827 GOOD HOPE ROAD SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elise
825 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW
Washington, DC 20008
3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Cloisters
100 Michigan Ave NE
Washington, DC 20017
Anthology
625 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University