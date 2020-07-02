All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1826 11th St Nw Unit: 258

1826 11th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1826 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
internet access
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Features:
Unit Accommodates: 4
Bed Sizes: Queen & Queen
Parking: $300/mon if available
View: City View
Non-smoking
Maid service: Yes
Lots of Light: Yes
High End Furnishings: Yes
Saoking tub: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
High speed internet
Washer/dryer:in unit
Bluetooth Audio syst
Multiple TVs
Patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 258 have any available units?
1826 11th St Nw Unit: 258 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 258 have?
Some of 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 258's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 258 currently offering any rent specials?
1826 11th St Nw Unit: 258 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 258 pet-friendly?
No, 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 258 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 258 offer parking?
Yes, 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 258 offers parking.
Does 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 258 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 258 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 258 have a pool?
No, 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 258 does not have a pool.
Does 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 258 have accessible units?
No, 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 258 does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 258 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 258 has units with dishwashers.

