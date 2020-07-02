1826 11th St Nw Unit: 258

1826 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009 U-Street
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
internet access
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Features: Unit Accommodates: 4 Bed Sizes: Queen & Queen Parking: $300/mon if available View: City View Non-smoking Maid service: Yes Lots of Light: Yes High End Furnishings: Yes Saoking tub: Yes Oven Kitchen Microwave Dishwasher TV/Cable High speed internet Washer/dryer:in unit Bluetooth Audio syst Multiple TVs Patio