1826 11th St Nw Unit: 256

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Live in luxury in this spectacular downtown D.C. apartment! Come home to high-end furnishings, lots of natural light, a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and all of the bells and whistles! Then relax in your soaking tub in your bright bathroom with marble floors.



This beautiful apartment has three TVs (living room/one in each bedroom) and a built in audio system with a Bluetooth receiver so you can play your music via your mobile device! There is a remote secured entry system into the building that is controlled from the unit with a camera.



Ideally situated within walking distance of Logan Circle and the U street Corridor known for its bustling night life and excellent city vibe! The area is well loved by Washingtonians for its great dining, shopping and transit. Head over to Adams Morgan or 14th street and you will find even more excitement in a great atmosphere! A short transit ride will take you to The White House, and Georgetown!



Features:

Unit Accommodates: 4

Bed Sizes: Queen & Queen

Parking: $300/mon if available

View: City View

Non-smoking

Maid service: Yes (additional fee)

Lots of Light: Yes

High End Furnishings: Yes

Saoking tub: Yes

Oven

Kitchen

Microwave

Dishwasher

TV/Cable

High speed internet

Washer/dryer:in unit

Deck

Bluetooth Audio syst

Multiple TVs