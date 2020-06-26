All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1826 11th St Nw Unit: 256
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1826 11th St Nw Unit: 256

1826 11th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1826 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Live in luxury in this spectacular downtown D.C. apartment! Come home to high-end furnishings, lots of natural light, a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and all of the bells and whistles! Then relax in your soaking tub in your bright bathroom with marble floors.

This beautiful apartment has three TVs (living room/one in each bedroom) and a built in audio system with a Bluetooth receiver so you can play your music via your mobile device! There is a remote secured entry system into the building that is controlled from the unit with a camera.

Ideally situated within walking distance of Logan Circle and the U street Corridor known for its bustling night life and excellent city vibe! The area is well loved by Washingtonians for its great dining, shopping and transit. Head over to Adams Morgan or 14th street and you will find even more excitement in a great atmosphere! A short transit ride will take you to The White House, and Georgetown!

Features:
Unit Accommodates: 4
Bed Sizes: Queen & Queen
Parking: $300/mon if available
View: City View
Non-smoking
Maid service: Yes (additional fee)
Lots of Light: Yes
High End Furnishings: Yes
Saoking tub: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
High speed internet
Washer/dryer:in unit
Deck
Bluetooth Audio syst
Multiple TVs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 256 have any available units?
1826 11th St Nw Unit: 256 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 256 have?
Some of 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 256's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 256 currently offering any rent specials?
1826 11th St Nw Unit: 256 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 256 pet-friendly?
No, 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 256 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 256 offer parking?
Yes, 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 256 offers parking.
Does 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 256 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 256 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 256 have a pool?
No, 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 256 does not have a pool.
Does 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 256 have accessible units?
No, 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 256 does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 256 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1826 11th St Nw Unit: 256 has units with dishwashers.

