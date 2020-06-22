All apartments in Washington
1825 New Hampshire Ave

1825 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest
Location

1825 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Beautifully renovated large Studio now available at the Windermere/Harrowgate, an historic, luxury apartment community in Washingtons most desirable neighborhood! This spacious unit offers a breakfast bar, stylish new granite countertops and solid maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, brand new tile and porcelain bath fixtures, large walk-in closet, cable/high speed internet access and beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout. All utilities included. Blocks to the Dupont Circle Metro (red line), shopping and dining choices galore and, of course, a world-renowned nightlife! Controlled building access, on-site management office and newly renovated common areas, including a fitness center, storage and bicycle rooms. On-site laundry room. Sorry, no pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 New Hampshire Ave have any available units?
1825 New Hampshire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 New Hampshire Ave have?
Some of 1825 New Hampshire Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 New Hampshire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1825 New Hampshire Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 New Hampshire Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1825 New Hampshire Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1825 New Hampshire Ave offer parking?
No, 1825 New Hampshire Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1825 New Hampshire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 New Hampshire Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 New Hampshire Ave have a pool?
No, 1825 New Hampshire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1825 New Hampshire Ave have accessible units?
No, 1825 New Hampshire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 New Hampshire Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 New Hampshire Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
