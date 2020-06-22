1825 New Hampshire Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors all utils included recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry bike storage internet access

Beautifully renovated large Studio now available at the Windermere/Harrowgate, an historic, luxury apartment community in Washingtons most desirable neighborhood! This spacious unit offers a breakfast bar, stylish new granite countertops and solid maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, brand new tile and porcelain bath fixtures, large walk-in closet, cable/high speed internet access and beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout. All utilities included. Blocks to the Dupont Circle Metro (red line), shopping and dining choices galore and, of course, a world-renowned nightlife! Controlled building access, on-site management office and newly renovated common areas, including a fitness center, storage and bicycle rooms. On-site laundry room. Sorry, no pets!