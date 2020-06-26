1824 California Street NW #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2BD/2BA Condo in Adams Morgan/Kalorama - This 2BD/2BA is spaciously laid out over two levels and features updated kitchen and bathrooms, in-unit laundry, private parking and a fenced-in patio. The boutique condo sits on a scenic street in Adams Morgan. With Dupont and U Street also close by, residents have access to the best restaurants, shops and nightlife.



Features:

-High Ceilings

-Hardwood floors

-Exposed brick

-European-style kitchen with breakfast bar

-Stainless steel appliances

-Wood-burning fireplace

-In unit washer and dryer

-Storage space

-Fenced-in patio

-Private parking spot included

-Water included in rent



Nearby:

-Metro: Dupont Circle Station (0.5mi) - Red Line, Woodley Park

-Grocery: Glens Garden Market, Harris Teeter, Yes! Organic Market, Trader Joes

-Restaurants: Lauriol Plaza, Rosarios, Mintwood Place, Al Volo Osteria, Bul, Sakuramen, Amsterdam Falafelshop, Keren

-Coffee: Jolt n Bolt, The Cake Room, Tryst, La Pop, Philz Coffee



