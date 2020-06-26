1824 California Street NW #3

Amenities
2BD/2BA Condo in Adams Morgan/Kalorama - This 2BD/2BA is spaciously laid out over two levels and features updated kitchen and bathrooms, in-unit laundry, private parking and a fenced-in patio. The boutique condo sits on a scenic street in Adams Morgan. With Dupont and U Street also close by, residents have access to the best restaurants, shops and nightlife.
Features:
-High Ceilings
-Hardwood floors
-Exposed brick
-European-style kitchen with breakfast bar
-Stainless steel appliances
-Wood-burning fireplace
-In unit washer and dryer
-Storage space
-Fenced-in patio
-Private parking spot included
-Water included in rent
Nearby:
-Metro: Dupont Circle Station (0.5mi) - Red Line, Woodley Park
-Grocery: Glens Garden Market, Harris Teeter, Yes! Organic Market, Trader Joes
-Restaurants: Lauriol Plaza, Rosarios, Mintwood Place, Al Volo Osteria, Bul, Sakuramen, Amsterdam Falafelshop, Keren
-Coffee: Jolt n Bolt, The Cake Room, Tryst, La Pop, Philz Coffee
(RLNE4961386)