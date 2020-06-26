All apartments in Washington
1824 California Street NW #3
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

1824 California Street NW #3

1824 California Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1824 California Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2BD/2BA Condo in Adams Morgan/Kalorama - This 2BD/2BA is spaciously laid out over two levels and features updated kitchen and bathrooms, in-unit laundry, private parking and a fenced-in patio. The boutique condo sits on a scenic street in Adams Morgan. With Dupont and U Street also close by, residents have access to the best restaurants, shops and nightlife.

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
-High Ceilings
-Hardwood floors
-Exposed brick
-European-style kitchen with breakfast bar
-Stainless steel appliances
-Wood-burning fireplace
-In unit washer and dryer
-Storage space
-Fenced-in patio
-Private parking spot included
-Water included in rent

Nearby:
-Metro: Dupont Circle Station (0.5mi) - Red Line, Woodley Park
-Grocery: Glens Garden Market, Harris Teeter, Yes! Organic Market, Trader Joes
-Restaurants: Lauriol Plaza, Rosarios, Mintwood Place, Al Volo Osteria, Bul, Sakuramen, Amsterdam Falafelshop, Keren
-Coffee: Jolt n Bolt, The Cake Room, Tryst, La Pop, Philz Coffee

*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4961386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 California Street NW #3 have any available units?
1824 California Street NW #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 California Street NW #3 have?
Some of 1824 California Street NW #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 California Street NW #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1824 California Street NW #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 California Street NW #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1824 California Street NW #3 is pet friendly.
Does 1824 California Street NW #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1824 California Street NW #3 offers parking.
Does 1824 California Street NW #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1824 California Street NW #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 California Street NW #3 have a pool?
No, 1824 California Street NW #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1824 California Street NW #3 have accessible units?
No, 1824 California Street NW #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 California Street NW #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1824 California Street NW #3 has units with dishwashers.
