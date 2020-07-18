All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1823 BELMONT ROAD NW
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

1823 BELMONT ROAD NW

1823 Belmont Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1823 Belmont Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
City dwellers' dream. Absolutely stunning & rare triplex 3BR/2.5BA Townhouse-style living in Kalorama. Gorgeous wood floors, breathtaking vaulted ceilings. Sun-kissed LR with Southern exposure on the penthouse level leads to enchanting balconies with spectacular city views. Beautifully designed fireplace, separate dining area, gourmet kitchen with SS appliances & lovely marble table/island to eat-in. Master BR with a walk-in closet & luxurious en-suite spa-like bath with double vanities. 3 nicely sized BRs with abundant closet space, 2nd full bath with double vanities on main level. 2 PARKINGS!- 1 garage parking + 1 driveway parking, separate storage unit. Ductless zoned heat/cooling. Bi-weekly professional cleaning included in rent. Perfectly situated between Dupont, Adams Morgan and Kalorama.~ Few steps to serene Kalorama Park as well as city's best restaurants, cafes and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW have any available units?
1823 BELMONT ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW have?
Some of 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
1823 BELMONT ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW offer parking?
Yes, 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW offers parking.
Does 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
i5 Union Market
320 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The 925 Apartments
925 25th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Chesapeake
4607 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University