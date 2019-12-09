All apartments in Washington
1823 BELMONT ROAD NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1823 BELMONT ROAD NW

1823 Belmont Road NW · No Longer Available
Location

1823 Belmont Road NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
City dwellers' dream. Absolutely stunning & rare triplex 3BR/2.5BA Townhouse-style living in Kalorama. Gorgeous wood floors, breathtaking vaulted ceilings. Sun-kissed LR with Southern exposure on the penthouse level leads to enchanting balconies with spectacular city views. Beautifully designed fireplace, separate dining area, gourmet kitchen with SS appliances & lovely marble table/island to eat-in. Master BR with a huge walk-in closet & luxurious en-suite spa-like bath with double vanities. 3 nicely sized BRs with abundant closet space, 2nd full bath with double vanities on main level. 2 PARKINGS!- 1 garage parking + 1 driveway parking, separate storage unit. Ductless zoned heat/cooling. Bi-weekly professional cleaning included in rent. Perfectly situated between Dupont, Adams Morgan and Kalorama. Few steps to serene Kalorama Park as well as city's best restaurants, cafes and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW have any available units?
1823 BELMONT ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW have?
Some of 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
1823 BELMONT ROAD NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW offer parking?
Yes, 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW does offer parking.
Does 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1823 BELMONT ROAD NW has units with dishwashers.
