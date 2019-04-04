1822 VERNON STREET NW

PRICE REDUCED, LANDLORD SAYS RENT! IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, WALK TO EVERYTHING WASHINGTON HAS TO OFFER, metro, buses, adams morgan, DUPONT CIRCLE, WORLD BANK, restaurants, location ,location, FURNISHED, MOVE IN, will also rent unfurnished
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
