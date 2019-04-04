All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:29 PM

1822 VERNON STREET NW

1822 Vernon Street Northwest · (703) 821-1840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1822 Vernon Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
PRICE REDUCED, LANDLORD SAYS RENT! IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, WALK TO EVERYTHING WASHINGTON HAS TO OFFER, metro, buses, adams morgan, DUPONT CIRCLE, WORLD BANK, restaurants, location ,location, FURNISHED, MOVE IN, will also rent unfurnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 VERNON STREET NW have any available units?
1822 VERNON STREET NW has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1822 VERNON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1822 VERNON STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 VERNON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1822 VERNON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1822 VERNON STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1822 VERNON STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1822 VERNON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 VERNON STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 VERNON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1822 VERNON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1822 VERNON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1822 VERNON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 VERNON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 VERNON STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1822 VERNON STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1822 VERNON STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
