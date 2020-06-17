1822 15TH STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry

**Long AND Short term rental terms available. Plus, the property can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Please inquire for more details! Enjoy beautiful city views from this sunny, 1-bedroom, 1-bath renovated top floor condo of a 3 story walk-up building. This prime location has it all within walking distance... at the convergence of Dupont Circle, Logan Circle, and the U Street Corridor. The property design and layout are very functional, comfortable, and stylish! Incredible closet space and storage, with 3 closets, 2 of which are walk-in closets. Tall 9-foot ceilings make the condo feel very spacious along with large south-facing windows, which have city and sky views including a view of the Washington Monument in the winter. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, beautiful 42" white kitchen cabinets, a kitchen island that is movable to allow for entertaining, and a dishwasher. Bamboo floors, new in-wall air conditioning & heating unit, renovated bathroom with custom marble tile and exposed brick, and more. The building laundry room offers multiple washers and dryers. Located at the corner of picturesque Swann Street and one block west of the popular 14th Street Corridor with endless restaurants and shopping, including Trader Joe's just 2 blocks away, West Elm, Whole Foods just 5 blocks away, several coffee shops within 2 blocks, and so much more. This is the place to be in the city! The U Street Metro Station (green and yellow lines) is 0.3 miles (9-minute walk), and 0.6 miles to Dupont Metro Station, and 1 mile to Blue, Orange and Silver metro lines. Walker's, Riders, and Biker's Paradise.