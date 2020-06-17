All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1822 15TH STREET NW
1822 15TH STREET NW

1822 15th Street Northwest · (703) 224-6000
Location

1822 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 420 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
**Long AND Short term rental terms available. Plus, the property can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Please inquire for more details! Enjoy beautiful city views from this sunny, 1-bedroom, 1-bath renovated top floor condo of a 3 story walk-up building. This prime location has it all within walking distance... at the convergence of Dupont Circle, Logan Circle, and the U Street Corridor. The property design and layout are very functional, comfortable, and stylish! Incredible closet space and storage, with 3 closets, 2 of which are walk-in closets. Tall 9-foot ceilings make the condo feel very spacious along with large south-facing windows, which have city and sky views including a view of the Washington Monument in the winter. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, beautiful 42" white kitchen cabinets, a kitchen island that is movable to allow for entertaining, and a dishwasher. Bamboo floors, new in-wall air conditioning & heating unit, renovated bathroom with custom marble tile and exposed brick, and more. The building laundry room offers multiple washers and dryers. Located at the corner of picturesque Swann Street and one block west of the popular 14th Street Corridor with endless restaurants and shopping, including Trader Joe's just 2 blocks away, West Elm, Whole Foods just 5 blocks away, several coffee shops within 2 blocks, and so much more. This is the place to be in the city! The U Street Metro Station (green and yellow lines) is 0.3 miles (9-minute walk), and 0.6 miles to Dupont Metro Station, and 1 mile to Blue, Orange and Silver metro lines. Walker's, Riders, and Biker's Paradise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 15TH STREET NW have any available units?
1822 15TH STREET NW has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 15TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1822 15TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 15TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1822 15TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 15TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1822 15TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1822 15TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1822 15TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1822 15TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1822 15TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 15TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1822 15TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1822 15TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1822 15TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 15TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1822 15TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
