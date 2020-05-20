1821 KALORAMA ROAD NW #B

1821 Kalorama Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009 Adams Morgan
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fully finished legal 2 bedroom unit with a kitchen and laundry. The location is basically steps to all Adams Morgan & Kalorama have to offer! In addition, the location affords a short walk to Dupont, U street, & the metro. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
