Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pet friendly

3800 sq ft of grandeur with 4 finished levels facing South & 2 car parking! Fine Features include Warm hdwd floors, high ceilings, custom built-in bookcases, moldings, & grand room proportions throughout. Wonderful outdoor spaces with a huge rear patio, and 2 roofdecks! The location is basically steps to all Adams Morgan & Kalorama have to offer! In addition, the location affords a short walk to Dupont, U street, & the metro. No Pets