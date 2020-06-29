Amenities

1820 T Street, NW #1 Available 11/15/19 $2300 / 1br - - Dupont Charmer with shared Patio! Fireplace, Central Air, Washer/Dryer! (1820 T Street, NW # 1/Dupont Circle) - This 590 sq ft one bedroom one bathroom condo on 18th and T is centrally located around multiple bus routes and close to two different metro stations. In addition to transportation, there are a variety of different restaurants, a few different groceries stores to choose from (Harris Teeter, Trader Joe's, Safeway), banks, coffee shops, bakeries, gyms and much more!



The apartment features hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stacked washer/dryer, built-ins in living room, operational fireplace, large built-in closet in bedroom with desk, custom-built shutters in bedroom hiding sliding door that leads to a massive courtyard patio.



The unit is $2,300 per month.



Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Cats and dogs under 30 lbs welcomed! There is a $400 pet fee for a dog and a $250 pet fee for a cat. Security deposit and first month's rent are due at lease signing. One year lease minimum. Unit is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate. If you are interested in arranging a viewing, please contact twesterfield@chatel.us



First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month's rent due at lease signing.



Tyler Westerfield

Chatel Real Estate, Inc.

(202) 745-0613

(202) 462-4980 fax

www.chatelrealestate.com

Chatel Real Estate, Inc. a full-service real estate firm providing sales, rentals, and property management services since 1950.



