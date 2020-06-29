All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1820 T Street, NW #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1820 T Street, NW #1
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

1820 T Street, NW #1

1820 T Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1820 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
pet friendly
1820 T Street, NW #1 Available 11/15/19 $2300 / 1br - - Dupont Charmer with shared Patio! Fireplace, Central Air, Washer/Dryer! (1820 T Street, NW # 1/Dupont Circle) - This 590 sq ft one bedroom one bathroom condo on 18th and T is centrally located around multiple bus routes and close to two different metro stations. In addition to transportation, there are a variety of different restaurants, a few different groceries stores to choose from (Harris Teeter, Trader Joe's, Safeway), banks, coffee shops, bakeries, gyms and much more!

The apartment features hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stacked washer/dryer, built-ins in living room, operational fireplace, large built-in closet in bedroom with desk, custom-built shutters in bedroom hiding sliding door that leads to a massive courtyard patio.

The unit is $2,300 per month.

Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Cats and dogs under 30 lbs welcomed! There is a $400 pet fee for a dog and a $250 pet fee for a cat. Security deposit and first month's rent are due at lease signing. One year lease minimum. Unit is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate. If you are interested in arranging a viewing, please contact twesterfield@chatel.us

First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month's rent due at lease signing.

Tyler Westerfield
Chatel Real Estate, Inc.
(202) 745-0613
(202) 462-4980 fax
www.chatelrealestate.com
Chatel Real Estate, Inc. a full-service real estate firm providing sales, rentals, and property management services since 1950.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4210880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 T Street, NW #1 have any available units?
1820 T Street, NW #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 T Street, NW #1 have?
Some of 1820 T Street, NW #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 T Street, NW #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1820 T Street, NW #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 T Street, NW #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 T Street, NW #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1820 T Street, NW #1 offer parking?
No, 1820 T Street, NW #1 does not offer parking.
Does 1820 T Street, NW #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1820 T Street, NW #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 T Street, NW #1 have a pool?
No, 1820 T Street, NW #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1820 T Street, NW #1 have accessible units?
No, 1820 T Street, NW #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 T Street, NW #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 T Street, NW #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Grand Parc
910 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
1900 Lamont
1900 Lamont St NW
Washington, DC 20010
77H
77 H St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Sarbin Towers
3132 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University