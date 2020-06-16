All apartments in Washington
Location

1820 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1820 Florida Ave NW #1 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellent location, U Street Corridor 1 bed 1 bath with Sunroom in Adams Morgan/Dupont - Excellent location with a walk score of 98! U Street Corridor a block away, Great one bedroom with a separate dining room, updated kitchen and bath plus a sunroom with wood floors. $1,895 for one year+ lease. Short term 6-month option is available for $2000/mo.

Adams Morgan a block away, Dupont Circle a few blocks down Connecticut Ave. Walk to many shops and restaurants in the area. Stroll to Connecticut Ave for many shops and restaurants north of Dupont Circle.

Cats warmly welcomed with a one-time pet fee.
Tenant pays their own utilities.

The application fee is $77 per person. First months' rent and a security deposit equal to one months' rent due at lease signing. No move-in fee.

Contact agent Craig Shireman, "Craig The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at Chatel Real Estate, Inc. (202) 338-0500-Georgetown office (202) 360-6062-cell (texts are welcomed) or email CRAIG@Chatel.US.

The unit is move-in ready.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2336209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Florida Ave NW #1 have any available units?
1820 Florida Ave NW #1 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1820 Florida Ave NW #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Florida Ave NW #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Florida Ave NW #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 Florida Ave NW #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1820 Florida Ave NW #1 offer parking?
No, 1820 Florida Ave NW #1 does not offer parking.
Does 1820 Florida Ave NW #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Florida Ave NW #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Florida Ave NW #1 have a pool?
No, 1820 Florida Ave NW #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Florida Ave NW #1 have accessible units?
No, 1820 Florida Ave NW #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Florida Ave NW #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Florida Ave NW #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Florida Ave NW #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 Florida Ave NW #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
