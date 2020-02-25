Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1819 CORCORAN STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1819 CORCORAN STREET NW
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:24 AM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1819 CORCORAN STREET NW
1819 Corcoran Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1819 Corcoran Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Tenant occupied - First Show is Friday at NOON Fabulous sunny two level unit at Corcoran Mews - spacious 800 sq ft unit with parking on site / "WOW" kitchen - avail June 1, 2019 (1-5 yr lease)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1819 CORCORAN STREET NW have any available units?
1819 CORCORAN STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1819 CORCORAN STREET NW have?
Some of 1819 CORCORAN STREET NW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1819 CORCORAN STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1819 CORCORAN STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 CORCORAN STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1819 CORCORAN STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1819 CORCORAN STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1819 CORCORAN STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1819 CORCORAN STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 CORCORAN STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 CORCORAN STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1819 CORCORAN STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1819 CORCORAN STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1819 CORCORAN STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 CORCORAN STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 CORCORAN STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Northwood Gardens
4900-20 Fort Totten Dr NE
Washington, DC 20011
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
Highbridge
2512 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Ora
2144 California St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Camden NoMa
61 Pierce Street
Washington, DC 20002
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University