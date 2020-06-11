All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 12 2019 at 2:00 AM

1818 BURKE STREET SE

1818 Burke Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1818 Burke Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 BURKE STREET SE have any available units?
1818 BURKE STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1818 BURKE STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1818 BURKE STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 BURKE STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1818 BURKE STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1818 BURKE STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 1818 BURKE STREET SE offers parking.
Does 1818 BURKE STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 BURKE STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 BURKE STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1818 BURKE STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1818 BURKE STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1818 BURKE STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 BURKE STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1818 BURKE STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1818 BURKE STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1818 BURKE STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
