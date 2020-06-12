All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:43 AM

1812 37TH STREET NW

1812 37th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1812 37th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 37TH STREET NW have any available units?
1812 37TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1812 37TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1812 37TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 37TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1812 37TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1812 37TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1812 37TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1812 37TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 37TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 37TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1812 37TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1812 37TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1812 37TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 37TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 37TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1812 37TH STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1812 37TH STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
