1811 VERNON STREET NW

1811 Vernon Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1811 Vernon Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*HOT NEW RENTAL* Perfect location in Kalorama at the intersection of Dupont, Adams Morgan & U Street! Unit #101 at Vernon House has it's own private exterior staircase, patio and entrance allowing for more privacy and a townhouse-like living experience making this one of the best finds in town! 98% "Walkers Paradise" Walk Score and 97% "Bikers Paradise" Bike Score. Beautiful wood floors throughout with an open concept, comfortably sized rooms and recently renovated bathroom. Great closet space, washer/dryer in-unit and on-street parking. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. *Available for occupancy Jan 5th* Housing vouchers accepted. HURRY! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

