1811 VERNON STREET NW

*HOT NEW RENTAL* Perfect location in Kalorama at the intersection of Dupont, Adams Morgan & U Street! Unit #101 at Vernon House has it's own private exterior staircase, patio and entrance allowing for more privacy and a townhouse-like living experience making this one of the best finds in town! 98% "Walkers Paradise" Walk Score and 97% "Bikers Paradise" Bike Score. Beautiful wood floors throughout with an open concept, comfortably sized rooms and recently renovated bathroom. Great closet space, washer/dryer in-unit and on-street parking. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. *Available for occupancy Jan 5th* Housing vouchers accepted. HURRY! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!