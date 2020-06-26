1810 Kalorama Rd NW B4

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Newly Renovated-VIEW WASHINGTON MONUMENT - Property Id: 111917



Multi-level AdMo1 bdrm+den, 1.5 bath, 1150 sq ft condo for rent; recent upgrades- neutral carpet/wooden blinds, refinished patio (not seen in photos). Min.12 mo lease $2899/month/garage with extra driveway spot (additional)/No cats/No smokers



Floor Plan: First floor (not ground level)- master bdrm fits queen bed and two end tables with ample closet space for two, en suite full bathroom complete with a frosted window for natural light, extra storage closet under internal stairway. Main level is comprised of a living room with wood fireplace, dining room, kitchen, half bath, linen closet and a lot of natural light due to large windows and sky light. Third level is a loft that can be used as an office or bedroom and full size washer/dryer. Wood floors and vaulted ceilings on main level with private patio/deck off dining room, facing quiet inner courtyard. Included: full size grille, patio table+chairs. Full kitchen w/stainless utilities, granite countertops, pantry and plenty of cabinets

