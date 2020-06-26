All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

1810 Kalorama Rd NW B4

1810 Kalorama Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1810 Kalorama Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Newly Renovated-VIEW WASHINGTON MONUMENT - Property Id: 111917

Multi-level AdMo1 bdrm+den, 1.5 bath, 1150 sq ft condo for rent; recent upgrades- neutral carpet/wooden blinds, refinished patio (not seen in photos). Min.12 mo lease $2899/month/garage with extra driveway spot (additional)/No cats/No smokers

Floor Plan: First floor (not ground level)- master bdrm fits queen bed and two end tables with ample closet space for two, en suite full bathroom complete with a frosted window for natural light, extra storage closet under internal stairway. Main level is comprised of a living room with wood fireplace, dining room, kitchen, half bath, linen closet and a lot of natural light due to large windows and sky light. Third level is a loft that can be used as an office or bedroom and full size washer/dryer. Wood floors and vaulted ceilings on main level with private patio/deck off dining room, facing quiet inner courtyard. Included: full size grille, patio table+chairs. Full kitchen w/stainless utilities, granite countertops, pantry and plenty of cabinets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111917
Property Id 111917

(RLNE5376989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Kalorama Rd NW B4 have any available units?
1810 Kalorama Rd NW B4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 Kalorama Rd NW B4 have?
Some of 1810 Kalorama Rd NW B4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Kalorama Rd NW B4 currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Kalorama Rd NW B4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Kalorama Rd NW B4 pet-friendly?
No, 1810 Kalorama Rd NW B4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1810 Kalorama Rd NW B4 offer parking?
Yes, 1810 Kalorama Rd NW B4 offers parking.
Does 1810 Kalorama Rd NW B4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 Kalorama Rd NW B4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Kalorama Rd NW B4 have a pool?
No, 1810 Kalorama Rd NW B4 does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Kalorama Rd NW B4 have accessible units?
No, 1810 Kalorama Rd NW B4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Kalorama Rd NW B4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 Kalorama Rd NW B4 has units with dishwashers.
