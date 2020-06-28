Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1809 18TH STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1809 18TH STREET SE
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:33 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1809 18TH STREET SE
1809 18th Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Anacostia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1809 18th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated apartment unit with close access to transportation! Perfect for any renter who wants access to all of the amenities and fun activities DC has to offer!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1809 18TH STREET SE have any available units?
1809 18TH STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1809 18TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1809 18TH STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 18TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1809 18TH STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1809 18TH STREET SE offer parking?
No, 1809 18TH STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 1809 18TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 18TH STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 18TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1809 18TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1809 18TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1809 18TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 18TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 18TH STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 18TH STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 18TH STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Channel
950 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Phoenix
1421 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
2M Street
2 M Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
The 925 Apartments
925 25th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Park Ellison
1700 Harvard St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Uptown Apartments
1375 Fairmont St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW
Washington, DC 20011
1841 Columbia Apartments
1841 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University