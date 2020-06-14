Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

1801 Wyoming Ave NW Unit 33 Available 08/31/20 Classy One-bed Plus Den in Quiet Block of AdMo! - Walk into this unit to find a unique and open 800+ square foot space complete with custom paint colors and tons of natural light. With modern touches, high ceilings, exposed brick, and original hardwood throughout, this space feels both charming and updated! High-quality stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an open kitchen layout make this condo ideal for entertaining. A custom backsplash and chandelier add an elegant touch. One bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, plus den with a large closet, is offset to one side. This unit is rounded out with a second bathroom, and front-loading washer/dryer in the unit.



The building features a fabulous roof deck to take in the city sights or lounge with a few friends. Bike storage is available in the basement.



Nestled in the heart of Adams Morgan, the city is at your fingertips. With easy access to nearby Dupont and U Street, your options are endless! Pop down to JRINK Juicery on your way out the door or stop into El Tamarindo for dinner & drinks. Glen's Garden Market, Harris Teeter, and Safeway are all nearby for groceries. Peace and quiet at Kalorama Park is just a quick stroll away. The building is conveniently located a block away to both the 18th Street & the Columbia Road bus lines and a mere 10-12 minute walk to the U Street Metro (green/yellow) and the Dupont Metro (red).



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas, as well as the building's move-in fee. Pets welcome!



(RLNE5114491)