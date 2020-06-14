All apartments in Washington
1801 Wyoming Ave NW Unit 33

1801 Wyoming Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Wyoming Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
bike storage
1801 Wyoming Ave NW Unit 33 Available 08/31/20 Classy One-bed Plus Den in Quiet Block of AdMo! - Walk into this unit to find a unique and open 800+ square foot space complete with custom paint colors and tons of natural light. With modern touches, high ceilings, exposed brick, and original hardwood throughout, this space feels both charming and updated! High-quality stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an open kitchen layout make this condo ideal for entertaining. A custom backsplash and chandelier add an elegant touch. One bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, plus den with a large closet, is offset to one side. This unit is rounded out with a second bathroom, and front-loading washer/dryer in the unit.

The building features a fabulous roof deck to take in the city sights or lounge with a few friends. Bike storage is available in the basement.

Nestled in the heart of Adams Morgan, the city is at your fingertips. With easy access to nearby Dupont and U Street, your options are endless! Pop down to JRINK Juicery on your way out the door or stop into El Tamarindo for dinner & drinks. Glen's Garden Market, Harris Teeter, and Safeway are all nearby for groceries. Peace and quiet at Kalorama Park is just a quick stroll away. The building is conveniently located a block away to both the 18th Street & the Columbia Road bus lines and a mere 10-12 minute walk to the U Street Metro (green/yellow) and the Dupont Metro (red).

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas, as well as the building's move-in fee. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5114491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Wyoming Ave NW Unit 33 have any available units?
1801 Wyoming Ave NW Unit 33 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Wyoming Ave NW Unit 33 have?
Some of 1801 Wyoming Ave NW Unit 33's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Wyoming Ave NW Unit 33 currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Wyoming Ave NW Unit 33 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Wyoming Ave NW Unit 33 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 Wyoming Ave NW Unit 33 is pet friendly.
Does 1801 Wyoming Ave NW Unit 33 offer parking?
No, 1801 Wyoming Ave NW Unit 33 does not offer parking.
Does 1801 Wyoming Ave NW Unit 33 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 Wyoming Ave NW Unit 33 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Wyoming Ave NW Unit 33 have a pool?
No, 1801 Wyoming Ave NW Unit 33 does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Wyoming Ave NW Unit 33 have accessible units?
No, 1801 Wyoming Ave NW Unit 33 does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Wyoming Ave NW Unit 33 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 Wyoming Ave NW Unit 33 does not have units with dishwashers.
