1776 Lanier Place Northwest

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse pool

WELCOME HOME

• Beautiful parquet floor and bountiful natural light.

• The living area is large and spacious, can be split with a dining area, has a fireplace, attractive wainscoting, and access to private patio.

• Your efficient kitchen has gorgeous hardwood cabinets, ample countertop space, dishwasher and electric range.

• The bedroom in the back of the unit is large and has terrific closet space.

• Modern bathroom room features attractive tile, modern fixtures and attractive vanity.



YOU'LL LOVE YOUR NEW NEIGHBORHOOD

• Terrific Adams Morgan condo a block from energetic 18th ST, just north of Dupont Circle and west of the U (and 14th Street) Street Corridor.

• Great vicinity and excellent outlet to explore all that the city has to offer at your front door, including restaurants, bars, lounges, cafes, and shops.

• You can walk to Dupont Circle or Woodley Park (red line) or U Street (green and yellow lines) Metro Stations for access all over the city.

• Bus lines are 90, 93, 96, X3 on 18th Street, as well as the H1, 42, 43, L2 and Circulator on 18th Street and Columbia.

• The Marie H Reed Center Pool is down the hill while Kalorama Park and Meridian Hill Park are both just a few blocks away for your peace and quiet in the city.

• Lanier Mews combines modern conveniences and finishes with the charm and efficiency in this quaint community.