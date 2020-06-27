All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

1776 Lanier Place Northwest

1776 Lanier Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1776 Lanier Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
WELCOME HOME
• Beautiful parquet floor and bountiful natural light.
• The living area is large and spacious, can be split with a dining area, has a fireplace, attractive wainscoting, and access to private patio.
• Your efficient kitchen has gorgeous hardwood cabinets, ample countertop space, dishwasher and electric range.
• The bedroom in the back of the unit is large and has terrific closet space.
• Modern bathroom room features attractive tile, modern fixtures and attractive vanity.

YOU'LL LOVE YOUR NEW NEIGHBORHOOD
• Terrific Adams Morgan condo a block from energetic 18th ST, just north of Dupont Circle and west of the U (and 14th Street) Street Corridor.
• Great vicinity and excellent outlet to explore all that the city has to offer at your front door, including restaurants, bars, lounges, cafes, and shops.
• You can walk to Dupont Circle or Woodley Park (red line) or U Street (green and yellow lines) Metro Stations for access all over the city.
• Bus lines are 90, 93, 96, X3 on 18th Street, as well as the H1, 42, 43, L2 and Circulator on 18th Street and Columbia.
• The Marie H Reed Center Pool is down the hill while Kalorama Park and Meridian Hill Park are both just a few blocks away for your peace and quiet in the city.
• Lanier Mews combines modern conveniences and finishes with the charm and efficiency in this quaint community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1776 Lanier Place Northwest have any available units?
1776 Lanier Place Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1776 Lanier Place Northwest have?
Some of 1776 Lanier Place Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1776 Lanier Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1776 Lanier Place Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1776 Lanier Place Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1776 Lanier Place Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1776 Lanier Place Northwest offer parking?
No, 1776 Lanier Place Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1776 Lanier Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1776 Lanier Place Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1776 Lanier Place Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 1776 Lanier Place Northwest has a pool.
Does 1776 Lanier Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1776 Lanier Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1776 Lanier Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1776 Lanier Place Northwest has units with dishwashers.
