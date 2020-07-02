Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1773 LANIER PLACE NW
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:06 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1773 LANIER PLACE NW
1773 Lanier Place Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
1773 Lanier Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 1BDX1BA in the heart of Adams Morgan. One block to restaurants, coffee houses, & nightclubs. Walking distance to 2 METRO stops. Experience city living at an affordable price!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1773 LANIER PLACE NW have any available units?
1773 LANIER PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1773 LANIER PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1773 LANIER PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1773 LANIER PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1773 LANIER PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1773 LANIER PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 1773 LANIER PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 1773 LANIER PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1773 LANIER PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1773 LANIER PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 1773 LANIER PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1773 LANIER PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 1773 LANIER PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1773 LANIER PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1773 LANIER PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1773 LANIER PLACE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1773 LANIER PLACE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
