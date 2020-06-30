All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

1762 KENYON STREET NW

1762 Kenyon Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1762 Kenyon Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Mount Pleasant/Columbia Heights/Adams Morgan Corridor - Bright and tastefully renovated 2 bedroom and loft apartment. This unit boasts a living room, dining room, modern kitchen, washer and dryer. 15 minute walk to Columbia Heights Metro Station, 14th Street Town Center, shops, groceries, restaurants. Plenty of sunlight and an open design. Available for immediate occupancy. Exceptional opportunity for State Department, Military or Corporate Official. Open House 11 March 2020 (1:00-1:30 PM).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1762 KENYON STREET NW have any available units?
1762 KENYON STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1762 KENYON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1762 KENYON STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1762 KENYON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1762 KENYON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1762 KENYON STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1762 KENYON STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1762 KENYON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1762 KENYON STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1762 KENYON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1762 KENYON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1762 KENYON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1762 KENYON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1762 KENYON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1762 KENYON STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1762 KENYON STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1762 KENYON STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.

