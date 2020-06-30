1762 KENYON STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Mount Pleasant/Columbia Heights/Adams Morgan Corridor - Bright and tastefully renovated 2 bedroom and loft apartment. This unit boasts a living room, dining room, modern kitchen, washer and dryer. 15 minute walk to Columbia Heights Metro Station, 14th Street Town Center, shops, groceries, restaurants. Plenty of sunlight and an open design. Available for immediate occupancy. Exceptional opportunity for State Department, Military or Corporate Official. Open House 11 March 2020 (1:00-1:30 PM).