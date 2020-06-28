All apartments in Washington
1753 U
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1753 U

1753 U St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1753 U St NW, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,490* /mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,790* /mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,290* /mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,390* /mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this exquisite U Street furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and cozy living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Washington has to offer! (ID #WDC126)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Washington vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished Blueground rental is located at the heart of the historical U Street Corridor, the center of DC nightlife and culture. This neighborhood, long known for its role in jazz music and as an epicenter of the Civil Rights Movement, is home to easy going professionals seeking a true urban lifestyle. Just around the corner from the Blueground apartment lies 14th Street, home to some of DCs best restaurants, music venues and stylish boutiques. Take advantage of the burgeoning DC food scene by enjoying dinner at the many Michelin-approved restaurants and local dives, or grab drinks at the creative cocktail bars dotting this neighborhood. At the intersection of two of the most vibrant streets in DC, this location offers an experience for everyone.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1753 U have any available units?
1753 U doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1753 U currently offering any rent specials?
1753 U is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 U pet-friendly?
No, 1753 U is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1753 U offer parking?
No, 1753 U does not offer parking.
Does 1753 U have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1753 U does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 U have a pool?
No, 1753 U does not have a pool.
Does 1753 U have accessible units?
No, 1753 U does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 U have units with dishwashers?
No, 1753 U does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1753 U have units with air conditioning?
No, 1753 U does not have units with air conditioning.

